Dividing party posts among loved ones not democracy, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said dividing the party posts among brothers and loved ones was no democracy.

In tweets, the minister also said that expelling those who criticize Maulana Fazlur Rehman in principle, from the party, was the worst form of dictatorship and fascism.

The verdict to expel party leaders, he contended, proved that dictatorship was imposed in the JUI-F.

“Those who did not tolerate the slightest criticism of their old comrades showed the nation how democratic they are from within,” he maintained.

“I ask those who cite examples of Islam to others, is this the way of treating those, who ask questions in Islam? And, is this the world of freedom of expression in your party,” Shibli Faraz wondered.

The minister continued that people could not be deceived by labelling the party as democratic by dividing the posts among brothers and loved ones.