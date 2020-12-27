Japan, France, Spain report corona variant cases

PARIS: Japan, Spain and France have found small numbers of infections involving a new, potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, most linked to travel from the UK, where it was first detected.

The rapid spread of the variant led to the lockdown of London and southern England this week, prompted a temporary French blockade of the English Channel and resulted in countries around the world barring travelers from the UK, reports the international media.

A recent study by British scientists found no evidence that the variant is deadlier than others but estimated that it is 56 percent more contagious.

So far, the British variant has been diagnosed in seven people in Japan, the country’s health ministry said. All had either recently traveled to the UK or been in contact with someone who had.

The discovery in Japan prompted the country to close its borders to all new entry by nonresident foreigners.

The ban will go into effect at midnight on Monday and last through the end of January, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

In Spain, the variant was found in the capital region, local authorities said on Saturday.

Antonio Zapatero, a regional health official, said four cases had been confirmed in Madrid, while another three were being treated as suspicious.

At least two of the cases involve people who had recently been to Britain and then tested positive in Madrid, as well as some of their relatives.

The government is expected to receive 4.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses over the next 12 weeks, enough to vaccinate some 2.2 million people, according to the ministry. The government expects to have between 15 million and 20 million people of its population of 47 million vaccinated against the virus by June.

France also recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 mounted in the country, increasing concerns of a new wave of the virus hitting the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

The French health ministry said a national who recently arrived back from London had tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

The ministry said the case - the first in France - had been found in the city of Tours. The man in question arrived from London on Dec 19. He is currently self-isolating and feeling alright, the ministry added, reports a UK-based international wire agency.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said on December 14 that a spike in COVID cases in the United Kingdom might have been linked to the new variant of the virus.

Hancock said more than 1,000 cases of the new variant had been identified, mainly in southeastern England.

Countries around the world have in recent days closed their borders to both Britain and South Africa following the identification of cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus in those countries.

France registered 20,262 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 159 more related deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 2,547,771 while the death toll stands at 62,427, which is the seventh-highest in the world.

On Friday, authorities in Lebanon and France also confirmed cases of the new variant.

Swedish authorities detected the new strain after a traveler from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive, Sweden’s health agency said on Saturday.

Sara Byfors, a health agency official, told a news conference that the traveler, who was not identified, had kept isolated after arrival in Sweden and that no further positive cases had yet been detected.

Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant. Similar measures have been taken by several other countries in the EU and around the world. On Saturday the Philippines extended a ban on flights from the UK by two weeks until mid-January in an effort to prevent the spread of the new variant.

The Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, also ordered a 14-day quarantine for passengers who come from or travel through the UK or from countries where the more infectious Covid-19 variant has been detected, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan.