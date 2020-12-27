PPP will contest by-polls, Senate elections: Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Saturday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would participate in the Senate elections and upcoming by-polls.

He was speaking to reporters after arriving at Garhi Khuda Buksh to attend the 13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, being held on Sunday (today).

The CM said the PPP lawmakers had submitted their resignations to Bilawal House and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time. “We will participate in the Senate and by-elections. We will never leave the field empty,” he said, adding that the PPP had never refrained from rendering sacrifices.

“These federal ministers, who came from the backdoor are here to salvage their jobs. We are here to serve the people, not play cricket,” he added. He said they respect the decision of the PDM and have submitted resignation to the party chairman.

The CM said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had summoned the CEC meeting of the party on Dec 29 in Karachi in which major decisions would be taken, including participation in the Senate elections.

He said all arrangements had been made for the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto including the enforcement of safety precautions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs), while border areas would be monitored for security purposes.

He said the PDM leadership will also attend the death anniversary. Masks would be provided to the participants.

Earlier, the chief minister, along with cabinet members, paid a visit to Garhi Khuda Buksh, where he laid wreaths on the graves of Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others.

The chief minister later held a meeting in Naudero to review the security and other issues in connection with the 13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto today. He ordered the administration of Larkana to deploy police at different routes, install CCTV cameras as well as walkthrough gates at the mausoleum and to focus upon the entry of suspects.

He said strict security arrangements had been made as the PDM leaders including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz were participating in the event, which was an honour for the Sindh government.

PPP leaders Sharjeel Memon and Taimur Talpur were also present and paid their respects at the graves of the Bhutto family.