‘No need to ask army for Imran’s ouster’: Invisible characters retreating: Maryam

SUKKUR/LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the political situation was getting clear in the country and the invisible characters were retreating now.

Speaking in Lahore before leaving for Sukkur and later addressing a PPP workers convention in Sukkur on Saturday, she said everyone, even the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] parliamentarians knew it well that the future belonged to the PML-N and the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] ally parties.

She said a plot for creating rift within the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) had backfired because people were not fool. She said that suddenly two or three members of a party started giving statements against their leadership, which showed that it was a planned move and such tactics would not work anymore.

She said: “The opposition, the PDM, Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N and Maryam Nawaz don’t need approaching the army for ouster of Imran Khan when they have the power of people [to send the government packing]”.

She said: “We don’t need asking anyone for anything. You alone are enough to get yourself removed [from power].”

Maryam said: “The PML-N would always side with the government, but this time, the workers refused to bow down in front of the oppressors.” She said the PML-N sacrificed its government three times.

Maryam said that the country, in the hands of the incumbent government, “now that Nawaz Sharif is not in power”, is mired in poverty, inflation and unemployment and “the people are searching for Nawaz Sharif”.

“Insha-Allah your Nawaz Sharif will be with you soon, and Pakistan’s journey towards progress will resume where it was left off.”

She said Imran Khan’s “only qualification is taabedaari” (being servile), adding that if it’s a qualification, then Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz don’t need it. “Imran Khan has only one qualification, which is to polish boots. He is only qualified for taabedaari,” she added.

She said that tsunami of Imran Khan was first converted into ‘Badnami’ (denigration) and now turned to ‘Gumnami’ (obscurity). She said that Imran Khan was imposed upon 220 million people of Pakistan, who did not know the art of governance.

Maryam, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks whereby he had noted that Pakistan does not have a system of transition between governments, said: “Imran Khan did not have the preparation needed to run a government but he was fully prepared to steal from the country and fill his friends’ pockets”.

Referring to PM Imran Khan’s address in Chakwal earlier in the day where he said change cannot come at the push of a button, she said “if the press of an RTS button can bring about a fake change”, cannot two-and-a-half years bring about a real change?

“The lies you fed to the people, are all being unravelled one after the other. God has made all clear before everyone,” she said.

Why did you play with people’s destiny if you were unprepared to run a government, she asked Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maryam claimed that “when elections take place again, PML-N will return with two-thirds majority”.

She asked from people who was a thief who provided sugar at rate of 120 rupees, eggs at 300 rupees per dozen, flour at 90 rupees per kilogram.

She said that mandate of the people had been snatched. She asked Imran Khan “to forget this fallacy that you are an elected prime minister”.

She said 159 out of 160 Punjab Assembly members had submitted their resignations to her.

Earlier, speaking in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said Shahbaz Sharif would not violate the party discipline and he would never go against any decision of the party. “Shahbaz Sharif would have become the prime minister of Pakistan had he not been faithful to his brother and the party,” Maryam said, adding that Shahbaz Sharif and his son were in jail which was a proof that he was loyal to his brother and the party.

To a question as to why Muhammad Ali Durrani met Shahbaz in jail instead of meeting her, she said in the past “we also received messages from the government ministers, but we did not respond them. That’s why now new faces were being sent,” she added.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and all other party leaders in the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] alliance have already decided that no talks will be held with the fake government.

“In fact, they are asking for an NRO [a deal] from the PDM in the name of talks, but the alliance will not give them any NRO,” she added.

She claimed that out of 160 MPAs, she had received resignations of 159 and the one resignation was not received because the MPA was ill and on ventilator. Similarly, she said she had received resignations of 95 per cent MNAs.

About taking part in by-polls, Maryam said there were two different thoughts in the party, and the overwhelming one was that the PML-N should not take part in the by-polls. However, the final decision would be taken by the PDM, Maryam added. She said the PDM would give its final verdict on the point till January 2-3, 2021.

About election rigging, she said the present government was a product of massive rigging. She said the performance of the government was at the lowest level and they could not win the next election through vote.

The government have to go home in any case, Maryam said adding that they could not prolong their tenure even if they hold Senate election early or even through show of hands.

“The country is facing its worst economic crisis, but the prime minister and its cabinet were discussing PDM’s activities and ways to create cracks in it,” she said adding she felt pity for them who were dreaming day and night about cracks in the PDM. This also reflected the mentality of a person who had lost the battle and knew that he was going home, she stated.

About her previous statement of ‘do or die’ [Aar Ya Paar] at Lahore public meeting, she said the government would go home very soon.

Earlier, she said she was very happy that she was going to Sindh to attend the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. “She gave her life for the country while struggling for democracy,” Maryam said while paying tribute to Benazir Bhutto and said that Bibi Shaheed gave her life in a brave manner.

PDM chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman, meanwhile, excused himself from attending the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, despite an invitation from Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari.