Govt’s future is dark, says Akhtar Mengal

SUKKUR: The leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP), Akhtar Mengal, said on Saturday the future of the government was dark, as members of the provincial and national assemblies of all the opposition parties had submitted their resignations to their parties.

While talking to media persons at Bhan Saeedabad in Jamshore, Akhtar Mengal said when someone was in the government’s custody, it the government tried to manipulate things. It is the reason the government’s representative, Muhammad Ali Durrani, was sent to Shahbaz Sharif. He said there are no cracks in the ranks of the PDM, there are no differences in the opposition’s alliance. However, some have been trying to hatch conspiracies in the PDM. He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman could not attend today’s (Sunday) programme, the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, in Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh due to his busy schedule.

The BNP leader said the PDM's decisions were appropriate, saying the movement was getting great response from the public. He said the PDM leadership would clear its position, whether or not to contest the Senate elections in a meeting on January 02, 2021. He said the members of the provincial and national assemblies had submitted their resignations to their respective parties and the PDM’s leadership would decide when those resignations should be submitted to the speakers of assemblies. He said the government has been using tactics from the day one to put an end to the opposition’s movement.

Akhtar Mengal said the Senate elections were not to be held by the government, because it was the mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election schedule. But the PTI government and their allies have announced the schedule of the Senate elections. He said the PTI government has been playing foul with the nation, adding that their voices have not been heard on the missing and forcibly disappeared persons while they were constantly raising their voices in assemblies as well as other institutions.

Mengal said the death of Karima Baloch had confined him and the Baloch are mourning. It was the responsibility of the Canadian government to expose the "killers" and their motives. He said the fundamental, financial, administrative as well as the basic rights of the people of Balochistan and Sindh were being usurped.