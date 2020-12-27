70 teachers promoted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has promoted as many as 70 teachers from basic scale-15 to 16 and posted them at schools where positions were lying vacant since long.

“We have promoted teachers as per their seniority,” District Education Officer Zahid Jadoon told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that teachers of various education cadres were promoted following a comprehensive process.

“The promotions on merit would ensure improvement of the quality of education at the state-run schools,” said Jadoon.

He said the district education department was strictly following standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government for teachers, students and staff posted at offices across the district.

Also in the day, the tehsil administration reopened Milad Chowk to all sorts of traffic following reconstruction of a bridge in Oghi.

Sarbuland Khan, the president of the traders union, told reporters that the bridge reopened for the light traffic only and would be reopened for heavy traffic including trucks, Lorries and dumpers after two weeks.

He said that business activities would also get boosted in the tehsil with the reopening of the road.