Thick fog prevails in Lahore

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather, cold conditions with thick fog continued to prevail in the city here Saturday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that a westerly wave is approaching upper and western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday. They predicted that rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.