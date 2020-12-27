CTD Police arrested 370 terrorists in 2020

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 370 terrorists during various operations across the province in 2020.The CTD Police annual performance report revealed that 34.73 Kilograms explosive material, 87 hand grenades, 05 suicide jackets, 02 RPG, 438 detonators and 23 SMG were recovered in this year.

The report shows significant decrease in crimes rate with 83 percent decrease in kidnapping for ransom cases, 37 percent decrease in target killing and 11 percent decrease in extortion cases across the province as compared to last year.

Moreover, decrease in dacoity cases is 28 percent, robbery 27 percent, theft 15 percent and car snatching decrease by 4 percent. Total 2234 cases of murder were reported and the number of accused arrested were 3296.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested total 19010 proclaimed offenders in various search and strike operations in all district of the province.