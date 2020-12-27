close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
BR
Bureau report
December 27, 2020

Rescue 1122 starts services at MTI KTH

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 started its services at the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Saturday.

A press release said that Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim and Rescue 1122 District Monitoring Officer and Director Operations Dr Mir Alam inaugurated the Rescue 1122 services.

It said that Rescue 1122 would facilitate MTI KTH in the emergency referral system by providing one ambulance along with three drivers and six technicians around the clock.

