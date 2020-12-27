close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

Another Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of Covid-19, raising the number of fatalities to 61 in the district on Saturday.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that a woman, 70, a resident of Bara Banda, Gharibabad, was infected by the fatal virus.

They said the patient was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera. However, she expired while struggling for life for the last several days.

The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. They said that 38 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,608.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were 251 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

Latest News

More From Pakistan