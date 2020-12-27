Another Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of Covid-19, raising the number of fatalities to 61 in the district on Saturday.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that a woman, 70, a resident of Bara Banda, Gharibabad, was infected by the fatal virus.

They said the patient was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera. However, she expired while struggling for life for the last several days.

The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. They said that 38 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,608.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were 251 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.