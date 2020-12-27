close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 27, 2020

Fazl can’t tolerate criticism, says minister

National

BR
Bureau report
December 27, 2020

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had proved that he couldn’t tolerate criticism as he expelled four of his senior leaders from his party.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had trapped Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Fazl was trying to overthrow the government, but in the process he destroyed his own party,” said Shaukat.

Latest News

More From Pakistan