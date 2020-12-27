close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
December 27, 2020

Jhagra visits Sholam Hospital in S Waziristan

National

December 27, 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Saturday visited Sholam Hospital in South Waziristan and inspected its various sections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provision of best healthcare facilities to people was among top priorities of government. He said the government is outsourcing seven more hospitals of merged tribal districts to ensure treatment facilities to people residing in remote areas of merged districts.

