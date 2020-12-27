close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 27, 2020

Indian troops martyr youth in IOJ&K

National

A
APP
December 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Saturday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till the last reports came in.

Latest News

More From Pakistan