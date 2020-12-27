FO trashes Modi’s preposterous claims about IOJ&K situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s preposterous and fallacious claims about ‘democracy’ in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), following the so-called election of District Development Council.

“The RSS-BJP brand of ‘democracy’ only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns.

The ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in IOJ&K is one marked by brutal military siege since August 5, 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people,” foreign office (FO) spokesperson said in a press release.

According to the spokesperson, the false Indian narratives could neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community.

“Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination,” it was added.

Rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, the spokesperson said India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.