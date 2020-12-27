Alleged rapist of six minor girls arrested

KASUR: Police Saturday arrested a man who allegedly raped six minor girls.

According to details, the accused would use different tactics to convince young girls and rape them. He allegedly raped six girls aged between 10 and 12.

The heirs of the victims held protests for the arrest of the culprit several times but the police did not bring him to book despite having CCTV footages.

Taking notice of delay in the arrest of the accused, DPO Kasur suspended SHO Sarai Mughal.

The police on information provided by the victims conducted an operation in Sarai Mughal area of Pattoki tehsil and arrested the accused. The detainee is being interrogated and his DNA has been taken for test.