Swat teachers stage protest for rights

MINGORA: The office-bearers of Senior School Teachers (SSTs) Association staged a protest n in favour of their demands on Saturday.

Speaking to the protest rally held outside the Swat Press Club here, All Teacher Grand Alliance, Swat chapter, president Humayun Mahboob, general secretary Nawab Ali Khan and others said that the SSTs would never compromise on their rights and urged the education department to fulfill their demands forthwith.

They said that they had one-point agenda to award BPS-17 scale to all the SSTs, which was a justified demand.The teachers’ leaders said that they should not be compelled to hold more protest rallies for their genuine demand.

Earlier, a meeting was held in which the SSTs discussed the arrangements for the upcoming sit-in to be held in Peshawar on January 4.

They said that several meetings were held with the relevant authorities but all that proved a futile exercise.

The participants said that government would be pressed through protest rallies and sit-ins to accept their justified demand. They urged the participants to take part in protest rallies and sit-ins to achieve the desired goals.

The teachers vowed that they would not back out of their demand of awarding BPS-17 scale to the SSTs in the province.