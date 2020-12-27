close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
December 27, 2020

SHOs directed to listen to public grievances

PESHAWAR: Chief Capital Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan has directed all SHOs to remain present in their respective policies stations to listen grievances of people from 2:30 pm to 5 pm everyday.

He directed that timing for listening of people’s grievances should be displayed at public places and on the entrance gate of every police station in Peshawar.

He said that people can lodge any complaint telephonically on 03337313138 including about presence of SHOs in specified timing of listening their grievances.

He said that in case of any emergency, SHOs should sought permission of SP operation before leaving the police station so that alternative officer could be deputed to listen public grievances.

