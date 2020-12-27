Undue human interventions spoiled wildlife in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: The experts speaking at an event on Saturday urged the authorities and government institutions to control undue human interventions and constructions in the Margalla Hills National Park to protect the habitats of wildlife.

They said that most of the efforts are focused on hills alone while the Rawal Lake and Shakarparian area are flooded with construction and visitors. We need to control incoming vehicles and visitors and strictly restrict change in the land-use within the MHNP boundaries. They urged the authorities to work according to their mandate and scope of work without any influence, and discrimination to conserve the natural ecosystems and habitats of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). They said that communities shall be taken on board and engaged in the wildlife and protection efforts. Stringent implementation of laws, capacity building of communities to understand the importance of the habitat they are living in, and participation of citizens and other stakeholders are very important in planning and implementation of the plans for the National Park. Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and other public institutions shall be strengthened with more budget, staff and with necessary amendments in the legislative framework.

The event ‘Snapshot Wildlife Margalla Hills National Park’ was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN in connection with the 10th Pakistan Mountain Festival on Saturday in collaboration with Mivida Pakistan and Pakistan Wildlife Foundation (PWF).