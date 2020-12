Opposition’s movement has come to an end: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz must get her record correct as she was not sent to jail by Prime Minister Imran Khan, but she was part of a global-level Panama case.

Fawad Chaudhry said the politics of Maryam stands on enmity with Imran Khan that is why people have rejected her.

He said the PDM is falling apart as the PPP has distanced itself from the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said after the JUI-F, the PML-N will also disintegrate. He said the politics of Maryam has dealt a fatal blow to the PML-N.

The minister said the opposition’s movement has come to an end Lahore has proved to be Waterloo for the PDM.