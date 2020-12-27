Key GCC summit convened by Saudi king next month in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz has convened summit meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh.

The meeting will be held next month on January 5.

The heads of states of the GCC gathering will be highly significant in the backdrop of recent recognition of Israel by two important members of the Council namely United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain while other related developments are also taking place. The sources are of the view that the showing up of Qatar in the summit will be viewed with fair amount of interest since Doha was facing severing of ties by the major Arab countries.