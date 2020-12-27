close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
Medical Colleges Admission Year 2021

National

 
kARACHI: About two lacs students are enrolled in various medical colleges across the country every year.

Hamdard College of Medicine and Dentistry affiliated to Pakistan Medical Commission. M.B.B.S and B.D.S program admissions are ongoing.

The eligibility criteria for the admission will be based on the MDCAT test result of Pakistan Medical Commission. Hamdard University has made significant strides over the 27-year degree program in medical disciplines, including major degree programs in medicine, engineering, business and philosophy, law and social sciences.***

