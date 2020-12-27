Water outflows being curtailed due to desilting drive

LAHORE: In view of ongoing desilting campaign in the province, outflows from dams are being curtailed gradually.

According to a water report issued by the Wapda on Saturday, the water outflow from the Mangla Dam has been reduced to 5,000 cusecs against the outflow of 8,500 cusecs. Inflow from the Indus River at Tarbela was 19,600 cusecs and outflow was 45,000 cusecs which will be reduced in the coming days.

The situation of barrages and reservoirs is as follows: Jinnah: inflows 69,800 cusecs and outflows 62,300 cusecs. Chashma: inflows 56,300 cusecs and outflows 13,000 cusecs. Taunsa: inflows 21,400 cusecs and outflows 20,900 cusecs. Panjnad: inflows 7,000 cusecs and outflows 0, Guddu: inflows 24,500 cusecs and outflows 19,400 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 20,600 cusecs and outflows 0. Kotri: inflows 2,200 cusecs and outflows 3,200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,473.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Saturday 2.173 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1,164.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage on Saturday 2.382 MAF. Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Saturday 0.150 MAF.