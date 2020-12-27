PDM rallies spreading corona: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said his health is improving day by day. He is in self-isolation on the directions of doctors and performing important administrative affairs from home.

The CM thanked people for their prayers for his speedy recovery. He said during the recent pandemic situation holding public meetings is equal to playing with the lives of people. He said PDM's public gatherings have increased spread of corona. We should realise our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people is the top priority of the government, Usman Buzdar added. He directed for following the corona SOPs to protect people from virus. Departments concerned should take effective measures for coping with the violation of corona SOPs.