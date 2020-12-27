close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
NR
News Report
December 27, 2020

Two dead in Panjgur explosion

National

KARACHI: At least two people have died and several were reported injured when a blast occurred near a football stadium in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

According to police, so far two people have died, whereas seven were injured. They said the nature of the blast was yet to be determined. The explosion took place following a match between two school teams at the stadium. Two cars were also severely damaged following the blast. The police said they have cordoned off the area for an investigation.

