Covid-19 infection rate drops in Pindi, Islamabad

LAHORE: As many as 27 COVID-19 patients died in Punjab, while seven lost their lives to the virus in Rawalpindi-Islamabad taking the toll across the region to 34 during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 3,858 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 135,141 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room, as many as 14,085 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,373,929 in the province. After 3,858 fatalities and recovery of a total of 121,625 patients, including 230 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 9,658 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, three more corona patients died on Saturday which raised the total death toll to 335 in the district since March this year. A spokesperson for the Health Department said that active cases in Faisalabad had reached 418 while 6,184 patients had so far recovered.

Meanwhile, two more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Nasim Bibi and Nasim Akhtar, both belonged to Multan.

According to the latest statistics, average daily death toll had dropped to one to two patients from six persons.

He told that 686 corona tests were conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours and out of them 25 tested positive while 6,066 patients were waiting their lab reports.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has slowed down to a significant extent here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district as the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has dropped down to below 200 in the last six days that had jumped to around 500 patients per day in the previous weeks.

In the last 24 hours, another 165 patients were confirmed positive from the region taking the tally to 48,609. The number of deaths caused by the virus is still higher as another seven patients lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours.