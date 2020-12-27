Swat teachers stage protest for promotion

MINGORA: The office-bearers of Senior School Teachers (SSTs) Association staged a protest n in favour of their demands on Saturday. Speaking to the protest rally held outside the Swat Press Club here, All Teacher Grand Alliance, Swat chapter, president Humayun Mahboob, general secretary Nawab Ali Khan and others said that the SSTs would never compromise on their rights and urged the education department to fulfill their demands forthwith.

They said that they had one-point agenda to award BPS-17 scale to all the SSTs, which was a justified demand. The teachersâ€™ leaders said that they should not be compelled to hold more protest rallies for their genuine demand. Earlier, a meeting was held in which the SSTs discussed the arrangements for upcoming sit-in to be held in Peshawar on January 4. They said several meetings were held with the relevant authorities but they proved to be a futile exercise.