KP minister says Fazl can’t tolerate criticism

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had proved that he couldn’t tolerate criticism as he expelled four of his senior leaders from his party.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had trapped Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying to overthrow the government, but in the process he destroyed his own party,” said Shaukat Yousafzai. He said that the nation stood with state institutions.

He said that in the Senate election the opposition would see the results of government policies. He said that PDM did not want the country to prosper, adding the PDM had no direction. “The opposition leaders want to hide their corruption,” he said.