Japan, France, Spain report corona variant cases

PARIS: Japan, Spain and France have found small numbers of infections involving a new, potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, most linked to travel from the UK, where it was first detected.

The rapid spread of the variant led to the lockdown of London and southern England this week, prompted a temporary French blockade of the English Channel and resulted in countries around the world barring travelers from the UK, reports the international media.

A recent study by British scientists found no evidence that the variant is deadlier than others but estimated that it is 56 percent more contagious. So far, the British variant has been diagnosed in seven people in Japan, the country’s health ministry said. All had either recently traveled to the UK or been in contact with someone who had. The discovery in Japan prompted the country to close its borders to all new entry by nonresident foreigners.

The ban will last through the end of January.

In Spain, the variant was found in the capital region, local authorities said on Saturday. Antonio Zapatero, a regional health official, said four cases had been confirmed in Madrid, while another three were being treated as suspicious. At least two of the cases involve people who had recently been to Britain and then tested positive in Madrid, as well as some of their relatives. The government expects to have between 15 million and 20 million people of its population of 47 million vaccinated against the virus by June.

France also recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 mounted in the country, increasing concerns of a new wave of the virus hitting the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

The French health ministry said a national who recently arrived back from London had tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus. The ministry said the case - the first in France - had been found in the city of Tours. The man in question arrived from London on Dec 19. He is currently self-isolating and feeling alright, the ministry added, reports a UK-based international wire agency.

On Friday, authorities in Lebanon and France also confirmed cases of the new variant. Swedish authorities detected the new strain after a traveler from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive, Sweden’s health agency said on Saturday. Sara Byfors, a health agency official, told a news conference that the traveler had kept isolated after arrival in Sweden.