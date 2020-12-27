PDM to split up soon: Firdous

SARGODHA: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is close to split up and time has come for a clash between fake princes, prince and Maulana.

In a statement, she said the notion for tendering resignations has now become a bone of contention for opposition parties.

She said these elements can neither gulp in nor gulp out resignations and repentance has become their fate.

Dr Firdous underscored that notorious corrupt elements will now incur only infamy. She said those who want instability in the country will have to face humiliation.

She said the journey to serving people will not stop under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

She said serving the people selflessly is only response to politics of destruction by the opposition.