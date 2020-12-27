Pakistan setback as Shadab benched for six weeks

PESHAWAR: A blow for Pakistan as Shadab Khan will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch — as well as the home series against South Africa — after MRI scans confirmed an injury to his left thigh, leading to doctors advising him six weeks’ rest.

Shadab was diagnosed with a “high grade full thickness tear to the rectus femoris muscle”, an injury he had sustained during his side’s four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Napier T20 earlier this week, said a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said: “The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month.”

The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation program during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the completion of the six-week period, the medical panel will assess and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket.

“We want to be very careful about this injury, so he has been advised to rest for six weeks,” Dr Saleem said.

The Christchurch Test will be played from January 3-7 while the two Test and three T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from January 26 to February 14. Shadab will remain with the side in New Zealand where he has started his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical team. Shadab had earlier been ruled out of the home series against Zimbabwe due to injury.