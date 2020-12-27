Green economy

According to a report published in an international news outlet, Pakistan’s nation of more than 200 million people has begun one of the largest reforestation programmes even though the country’s arid climate and rocky deserts may seem an unlikely place to look for a green revolution. The government is in the first phase of planting 3.5 billion trees at an estimated cost of around Rs1.05 billion. The prime minister, however, wants to extend that to almost 10 billion by the time his term in office ends in 2023.

According to one UN report, Pakistan is among the six countries that face the biggest impact from climate change with risks of floods, melting glaciers and droughts. Its forest cover is now among the lowest in the world – about five percent of the land, compared with a global average of 31 percent. It is commendable that the PTI’s government has taken an initiative to increase forest cover of the country.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar