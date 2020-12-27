Three UN peacekeepers killed in C Africa ahead of polls

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said, as the country prepares for a general election and fighting continues between rebels and government forces.

The news came after a rebel coalition called off a ceasefire and said it would resume its march on the capital, as well as the arrival of troops from Russia and Rwanda to shore up the government of the resource-rich country. “Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded” following attacks on UN troops and Central African national defence and security forces, the UN said in a statement Friday. The assaults took place in Dekoa, central Kemo Prefecture, and in Bakouma, in the southern Mbomou Prefecture, it said.