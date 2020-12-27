Brexit ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’: Sturgeon

EDINBURGH: The UK government is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.

The Scottish First Minister, speaking as the deal on the future relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU) was published, complained that promises made to the country’s fishing sector had been “broken”.

She also insisted it was “extraordinary” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had decided to “inflict a hard Brexit” on the UK in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession.

Ms Sturgeon spoke out on the issue after the Scottish government warned the agreement reached by the Prime Minister could cost Scotland £9 billion by 2030. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack insisted the UK government had struck a “fantastic deal”, as he added that coastal communities would be able to “thrive outside the EU’s unfair Common Fisheries Policy”.

His comments came after analysis by the Scottish government indicated GDP could be reduced by about 6.1 per cent, compared to staying in the EU. With Scotland having voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, Ms Sturgeon stressed that Brexit was happening “against the wishes of most people in Scotland” and said it would “hit jobs and living standards at the worst possible time”.

Writing in The Times newspaper she said: “An extension to the present arrangements with the EU was on offer earlier this year but the UK government refused it. And while no deal would have been worse, Mr Johnson’s deal spells short-term disruption and long-term barriers.” The Scottish First Minister claimed that as a result of the new arrangements “our people will be less safe and they will lose their right to work, study and live elsewhere in Europe”. She continued: “We are to be taken out of the EU’s single market. Promises made to our fishing communities have been broken.”

Ms Sturgeon insisted that leaving the EU was “yet another example of Tory governments forcing Scotland in the wrong direction”.

But she said if Scotland became independent and was able to rejoin the trading block it could be a “bridge-builder between the UK and the EU”. The Scottish government fears that lamb and beef exports will be hard hit by the extra costs of exporting to the EU after December – when the current transition period ends.

Meanwhile businesses trying to access EU markets will face additional bureaucracy and costs, with the Scottish seafood sector requiring new certificates and changes to business practices to continue to export to the EU.