Viral videos: Police arrest two accused in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police arrested two ‘gangsters’ after some video clips went viral on social media showing women stripped naked and tortured brutally, officials said on Saturday.

“We have arrested two of the three accused seen in the video clips brutally torturing the women who were stripped naked for not cooperating with them in making the footage,” District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch told reporters in Mansehra.

The video clips, seized in a place in the Darband Police Station’s jurisdiction in the recent past, triggered outrage among the local people. Many reached the police station to demand the public hanging of all those seen in the videos and also those promoting such gruesome acts.

The DPO, who rushed to the Darband Police Station following when the charged locals assembled there, said that when the videos had gone viral on social media he ordered the SHO concerned to arrest all those involved in the ugly act.

“Though we have lodged an FIR against the perpetrators and arrested two of them, we would welcome the victim women to come forward and get their statements recorded in the court of law under Section 166 of PPC,” he added.

The accused were arrested under sections 376-354 and 355-357/34 of PPC. The police also obtained the physical remand of the accused for three days from a local judge in Oghi.

One of the victim women appeared before the media along with her father, alleging that the wife of one of the accused trapped her into meeting the gang and they used to blackmail her after making her videos.

She also alleged that they used to sexually assault her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the happenings to anyone.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman phoned the father of one of the victim women and assured him and his family of justice.

“Nobody is above the law and perpetrators of such heinous crime will be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” he assured the woman’s father.