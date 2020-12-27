Cold, dry weather predicted

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However partly cloudy weather with rain and snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning Islamabad and Quetta 4, Lahore 8, Karachi 12, Peshawar 5, Gilgit -2, Murree 2 and Muzaffarabad 1 degree centigrade.