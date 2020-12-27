close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
O
ONLINE
December 27, 2020

Cold, dry weather predicted

Peshawar

O
ONLINE
December 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However partly cloudy weather with rain and snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning Islamabad and Quetta 4, Lahore 8, Karachi 12, Peshawar 5, Gilgit -2, Murree 2 and Muzaffarabad 1 degree centigrade.

Latest News

More From Peshawar