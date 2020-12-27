Checking of vehicles: Excise and Narcotics squad, Motorway police personnel scuffle

NOWSHERA: A scuffle took place between the officials of the Excise and Narcotics Squad and the Motorway Police at Soryakhel area on the G T Road over the checking of vehicles. The Motorway Police officials alleged that the Excise and Narcotics Squad officials snatched their collection vehicle in which Rs150,000 had been kept in cash.

They also alleged that the Excise and Narcotics Squad officials thrashed their senior patrolling officer and aimed guns at him. The officials of the Motorway Police got a case registered at the Akora Khattak Police Station against 30 to 35 officials of the Excise and Narcotics Squad Mardan, including SHO Riaz Khan and Sub-Inspector Fahimullah.

The Excise Department also got a case registered against the officials of the Motorway Police, accusing it of forcibly taking away its official. It also accused the Motorway Police of preventing the Excise and Narcotics Squad officials from foiling a smuggling bid.

The Excise and Narcotics Squad officials took the plea that they were checking the vehicles after receiving a tip-off about the smuggling of 30 kilogram of heroin, but the intervention of the Motorway Police officials prevented them from performing their duty and subsequently the vehicle managed to escape.

However, the Motorway Police officials took the plea that the Excise and Narcotics Squad officials should have informed them and chosen a place for stopping vehicles where the flow of traffic was low as it could have caused an accident.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Kaleem Imam expressed annoyance over the incident and ordered an inquiry into it to fix responsibility.