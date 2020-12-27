Railways retrieves petrol pumpâ€™s land

In a major land retrieval operation, the Pakistan Railways on Friday got back the possession of a petrol pump's land whose licensee had been defaulter since a very long time.

According to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, the operation was carried out after midnight on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Arshad Salam Khattak near Drigh Road on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The licensee had been a defaulter of millions of rupees. Besides warning about the department's action, the railways authorities had communicated him regarding the clearance of liabilities multiple times over the last few years. The retrieved landâ€™s worth is tens of millions owing to its prime location. The railways authorities had deputed cops and fenced the entry and exit points of the petrol pump.