100,000 seasonal saplings to be planted across city

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday announced that all the parks falling under the KMCâ€™s administrative control would be turned greener.

Addressing an event at the Frere Hall where seasonal saplings were planted, Ahmed said he had decided to plant 100,000 seasonal saplings on greenbelts and around roads and roundabouts of different parts of the city. The KMC administrator said issues pertaining to the salaries of the KMC employees would be resolved. He added that strict action would be taken against the commercial use of KMCâ€™s parks.

According to Ahmed, the municipality was facing financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic with its revenue generation reduced.

He said corruption would be controlled in the revenue collection and measures were being taken to increase the revenue target. He added that action had been taken against the parks department employees who often remained absent and a total of more than two million rupees salary of such employees was deducted in the last two months.

The KMC administrator said that on the complaints of overcharging in parking fee across the city, a committee had been formed that would submit its report after a survey. He explained that 36 parking sites were being administered by the KMC across the city while many were also collecting illegal parking fees. Responding to a question during the media talk, Ahmed stated that an encroachment-removal operation was under way in Karachi but encroachments were again established after they were removed. He said the KMC did not have any force to keep a vigilant eye on re-encroachments.