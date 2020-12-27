Man knocked dead by train

A man was killed by a train on the railway tracks near the Natha Khan flyover in the Drigh Road Railway Police post remits on Saturday.

Police said that the man fell into a nullah after the train hit him. His body was retrieved by rescuers and transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

He was later identified as 50-year-old Rahim, son of Fazal Amin. He was a resident of the same locality. An investigation is underway.

Separately, the body of an elderly man, identified as 68-year-old Jalil, son of Jamil, was found in the Nazimabad locality. The body was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said that the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained.

Road crash

A man, identified as 32-year-old Sajid Ali, son of Shahnawaz, died in a road accident near Port Qasim Road within the jurisdiction of the Bin Qasim Police Station.

The casualty was transported to the JPMC. Police said the accident took place when the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a trailer parked on the road. The deceased was a resident of Rehri Goth, Landhi.