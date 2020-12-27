close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

Two housemaids steal Rs1.4m valuables

Karachi

Two housemaids deprived their employers of valuables worth over 1.4 million rupees in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday.

According to police, the housemaids looted Rs600,000, eight Tola gold and 270 British pounds. A case had been registered at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station.

The police said that they had registered the case after the family approached them, adding that they had also obtained CCTV footage to get help with probing the case. The families had hired the maids about a week ago.

