Varsity teachers’ body denounces HEC policies

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) — a group of college teachers and faculty members of various varsities, including the University of Karachi

and Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, has announced that it will not let the associate degree programme recently introduced by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) be implemented in colleges and varsities of Karachi.

According to a statement, the JAC held a protest on Friday outside the HEC’s regional office and adopted a resolution there to vow to continue with the movement against the said programme and other HEC policies.

“The committee rejects the HEC associate degree programme and four-year degree programme imposed by the global financial organisations,” the statement read. Terming the efforts to end the two-year degree programme a conspiracy, the JAC said the two-year degree was the only source of acquiring higher education for the poor and lower-middle classes.

The committee also denounced the HEC’s policies of intervention and control of universities and colleges.

It stated that the federal government intended to take over the colleges, which was a clear violation of the provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment and such actions would not resolve the real issues of universities and colleges.

The JAC demanded that the representative role of elected teachers’ associations be respected and elections for the student unions be held.

It also called for due representation of college teachers, and university officers and employees in the syndicates of varsities.

Raising concerns over the HEC’s policies, the committee demanded that the commission be dissolved and its 17 years of anti-public sector policies promoting privatisation be investigated through a commission.