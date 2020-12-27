Seven fall prey to Covid-19, another 812 test positive

Covid-19 has claimed seven more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,469 in the province.

Some 755 patients were said to be under treatment at health facilities, of whom the condition of 660 patients was serious and 71 were on life support.

In addition to seven more deaths, around 812 new cases emerged when 11,040 samples were tested overnight in the province, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

The chief minister maintained that that seven more patients lost their lives overnight, bringing the death toll to 3,469, which constituted a 1.6 per cent death rate.

He said 11,040 samples were tested, and 812 cases emerged as a result, which constituted a nine per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,299,897 tests had been conducted against which 210,241 cases had been detected. Of them, 89 per cent or 187,035 patients had recovered, including 682 overnight.

Currently, 19,737 patients were said to be under treatment. Of them 18966 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 755 in different hospital. The condition of 660 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted onto ventilators.

According to the chief minister, of the 812 new cases, 622 were reported from Karachi: 250 from District South, 104 from District East, 94 from District Central, 75 from District Korangi, 49 from District Malir and 37 from District West.

Jamshoro reported 24 cases, Hyderabad 22, Dadu and MirpurKhas 12 each, Khairpur and Thatta 11 each, Sanghar 10, Ghotki six, Shikarpur, Nausheroferoz and Larkana four each, Umarkot, Sajawal and Tando Allahyar three each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Sukkur two each and Badin one.

The chief minister of Sindh urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.