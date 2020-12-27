Robbers murder woman on resistance

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman was murdered over resistance during a robbery on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Rukhana. Suspected robbers barged into her the house. She offered resistance to them.

On which, they smashed her head with an iron rod. Doctors pronounced her dead on arrival in hospital. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Two cattle thieves held: Two members of a gang including a woman involved in a cattle theft were arrested by Nawan Kot Investigations police here on Saturday.

The suspects identified as Balqees Bibi and her nephew Khalid would visit a cattle market. There they would entice a seller, upload cattle in a vehicle and flee from the scene. Police recovered a Toyota van, cash and mobile phones from them. A case has been registered against them.

Injured: An elderly man was injured in an incident of fire in a house in Model Town on Saturday.

According to details, the fire broke out reportedly because of spark in a heater.

The fire also engulfed the valuables present inside house. An elderly man also received minor burn injuries.

The nearby people called rescue teams which administered the first aid to the injured and also extinguished fire.