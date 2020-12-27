CDA to spend Rs495 million on water supply projects

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is working on several projects to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. An estimated Rs495 million have been earmarked for other projects including repair and maintenance of rusting water pipelines, tube wells, water tankers, replacement, installation of new pipelines.

According to an official, the water supply department of CDA is active in providing clean drinking water to the citizens. In this regard, not only rusting and broken water lines are being repaired but also tube wells. Minor faults and damaged motors are also being repaired and replaced.

On the other hand, tankers of water supply department are also serving the city day and night for the supply of water to the city, while the said water tankers are also being repaired. Tube wells have been repaired and renovated in G-10, G-11, F-11, I-9 and I-10. The water supply reservoirs are also being repaired. Water supply has been restored by repairing tube wells in G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-10/3, G-11, F-6 F-7, F-8, F-10, I-9, I-10, H-9, H-10, Humk Town, Rawal Dam, Poona Faqiran and other areas.

The water supply department has also repaired 12 faulty water filtration plants after which now 35 water filtration plants have become operational. On the other hand, repair work of rotten water lines in Sector I-9, I-10, G-11, F-11 and F-10 is underway.