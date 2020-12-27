close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

Death anniversary

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

LAHORE: : The 16th death anniversary of the President Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and the first VC of the University of Health Sciences, Dr M Hayat Zafar, who was also the father of the Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute, Prof. Dr. Al-Freed Zafar will be observed in his hometown of Sultan Mahmood, Tehsil Kabirwala on Sunday (today).

It is noteworthy that the late Prof. Hayat Zafar served as the President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Chairman Board of Management and Principal of Nishtar Medical College.

