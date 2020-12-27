US concern over Pakistan court verdict flayed

LAHORE l: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has termed the ‘concern’ expressed by the US over the court verdict in Daniel Pearl murder case as unwarranted interference in the judicial process and internal affairs of Pakistan.

The decision to acquit the accused for lack of evidence was dispensed by Sindh High Court, and Washington must never take the liberty to interfere in the judicial system and process of Pakistan. He asked if the US allowed Pakistan to interfere in its own judicial verdicts. He said Sindh High Court duly and meticulously considered all constitutional and legal requisites, and the complainant could still appeal in the Supreme Court. Shujauddin demanded the PTI government ensure supremacy of judiciary at all costs and not to succumb to any kind of external pressure regarding this matter.