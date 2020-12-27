COVID-19: 7 deaths in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has slowed down to a significant extent here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district as the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has dropped down to below 200 in the last six days that had jumped to around 500 patients per day in the previous weeks.

In the last 24 hours, another 165 patients were confirmed positive from the region taking the tally to 48,609. The number of deaths caused by the virus is still higher as another seven patients lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths caused by the virus from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has reached 929 on Saturday of which 404 have been reported from ICT and 525 from Rawalpindi.