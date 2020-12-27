PPSC candidates protest over â€˜leakageâ€™ of papers

LAHORE: Candidates appearing in different tests conducted by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) staged protest demonstrations in different cities on Saturday over alleged mistakes in the tests and alleged leakage of papers.

In the provincial metropolis the candidates protested outside an exam centre set up at Lahore Boardâ€™s exam centres on Lawrence Road and outside Johar Town exam centres. Similar demos were held in Faisalabad, Multan and other cities.

In Lahore, carrying placards, the candidates chanted slogans against the PPSC management and held them responsible for alleged paper leakage and mistakes in the tests. They accused PPSC of killing merit culture and demanded immediate inquiry into the issue. Reportedly, some protesters were taken into police custody from outside Johar Town test centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier a number of candidates who had appeared in written test for the post of Lecturer Physical Education on December 20 had alleged serious mistakes and errors in the test conducted by the PPSC.

A number of candidates had taken to social media to highlight their grievances demanding the PPSC authorities to look into the issue and provide relief to them. The candidates had alleged that besides numerous spelling mistakes there were a few questions which had more than one correct answer which really confused them in attempting the MCQ-based test. PPSC Secretary M Nawaz Khalid Arbi talking to The News had rejected any possibility of the leakage of papers and had observed that the PPSC would look into the issue related to mistakes and errors in the test.