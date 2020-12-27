Varsity teachers’ body denounces HEC policies

KARACHI : The Joint Action Committee (JAC) — a group of college teachers and faculty members of various varsities, including the University of Karachi and Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, has announced that it will not let the associate degree programme recently introduced by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) be implemented in colleges and varsities of Karachi.

According to a statement, the JAC held a protest on Friday outside the HEC’s regional office and adopted a resolution there to vow to continue with the movement against the said programme and other HEC policies.

“The committee rejects the HEC associate degree programme and four-year degree programme imposed by the global financial organisations,” the statement read. Terming the efforts to end the two-year degree programme a conspiracy, the JAC said the two-year degree was the only source of acquiring higher education for the poor and lower-middle classes. The committee also denounced the HEC’s policies of intervention and control of universities and colleges.