6pc import duty on raw material being reduced: Razak Dawood

LAHORE: The government has decided to reduce import duty by 6 per cent on import of raw material from January 1st. The reduction of import duty on raw material will benefit industry.

This was informed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

Industrialists and businessmen of Punjab were called to brief the government representatives on the problems faced by the industrialists, industrialisation and other issues were also discussed during the meeting. Aslam Iqbal gave a briefing on the promotion of industrialisation in Punjab and future strategy.

Talking to the industrialists, Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood said, “I am the representative of industrialists in Islamabad and I will resolve all their genuine problems”.

He said duty on import on raw material for industries is being reduced by 6 percent from January 1st. The reduction of import duty on raw material will benefit the industry. He said that industrialists should give suggestions for long-term planning of industrialisation.

State-of-the-art testing lab should also be established. It should be given the status of an industrial estate where industries are located so that industry could take benefit, he said and added the business community should take benefit from the government’s temporary economic refinance facility for importing machinery and the scheme of the federal government worth Rs 100 billion would continue till March 31st, 2021.

Aslam Iqbal said mapping has been done in collaboration with urban unit for setting up new industries in Punjab. New economic hubs will also be made in the province. For the first time in the history of Punjab, four special economic zones are being set up in the private sector. The new cement plant will bring investment of Rs 6 billion. Hundreds of children have been enrolled in Tevta institutions for technical education, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said inspector less regime has been prepared and will be introduced soon. New industrial estates are also being set up throughout the Punjab, he concluded.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore Mian Tariq Misbah and presidents of other various chambers of the Punjab were present in the meeting.